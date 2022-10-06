Nigeria assures international communities of free and fair elections in 2023

The Federal Government of Nigeria has given assurance that the 2023 General Election will be free, fair and peaceful — which will demonstrate a far degree of credibility, transparency, freedom of choice by the people thereby making their votes count.

The assurance was given in Washington DC at a gathering to mark the country’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

Speaking at the event, the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Uzoma Emenike applauded the Nigeria-America diplomatic relationship established 62 years ago which has been a strategic partnership that has continued to grow from strength to strength.

A partnership between the two countries that is strong and built on sheer values of democracy, diversities and spirit of entrepreneurship.

The envoy insisted Nigeria has the largest economy as well as the largest democracy in Africa, she will continue to contribute to peace and security in the West African sub-region and indeed the world.

Accessing the President Muhammad Buhari’s administration in the past seven years, the Nigerian Ambassador says the administration has taken the Nigerian vision to greater heights through the strengthening of democracy, the rule of law as well as deepening the socio-economic ties with countries and embarking on the developmental projects within the 36 states in the Federation.

She added that the government has continued to build infrastructure, upgrading the existing ones, such as roads, railways, airports, noting that these are bids to facilitate business activities in the country.

The diplomat also added that the Buhari-led administration has also invested in Agriculture, and is engaging the teeming Nigerian youths to embrace the habit to tackle food insecurity and reduce youths’ unemployment.

The administration she noted, has shown commitment working in collaboration with her partners in addressing security challenges, such as the scourge of terrorism in the West African sub-region.

Emenike speaking on the foreign scene, said, the country will continue to promote and advocate for respect of international laws governing the Nations, stressing that democracy and rule of law are the panacea for the much-needed peace and stability in the world.

She contended that, despite economic instability in the world, the Nigerian state was not doing badly in view of the latest IMF report which shows her economic growth this year to be 2.7%.

Though slowly, stated the envoy, the country is surely improving especially when it comes to ease of doing business.

In her remarks, Mary Phee, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs of the United States, congratulated Nigerians for attaining 62 years of nationhood despite the challenges confronting her.

Phee noted that with the Nation’s potentials, the U.S cannot succeed in engaging Africa without first engaged Nigeria as the most important partners in the continent.

She commended the Nigerian participation in the Global conversation of tackling climate change, health security, terrorism as well as food security.

Highlights of the celebration were a cultural display by the Nigerian cultural troupe and a toast for Nigeria at 62 as well as the Nigeria-America partnership.

