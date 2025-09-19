Nigeria among top supporters of international cooperation – Rockefeller Foundation Survey

The Rockefeller Foundation has identified Nigeria as one of the global leaders backing international cooperation ahead of UN General Assembly.

This information was released courtesy of a survey conducted across 34 countries and involving more than 36,000 respondents by FocalData between August 8 and September 10, 2025.

According to the data, about 71 percent of Nigerians strongly support global cooperation, just behind Kenya (72 percent), and ahead of South Africa (70 percent).

It was made known that globally, Nigeria’s support aligns with frontrunners such as India (81 percent) and South Korea (73 percent).

The findings will form part of deliberations at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, September 22, where world leaders would debate the results and propose new models of cooperation.

The poll revealed that while most people across the world want countries to work together on shared challenges, the support remains fragile.

Seventy-five percent of respondents globally said they would back cooperation if it effectively solves problems, and 76 percent would support it if it addressed issues in their own countries.

Yet only 42 percent currently believe international cooperation serves their personal interests.

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, President and CEO of the ONE Campaign and a trustee of The Rockefeller Foundation, described the results as a timely reminder of what is at stake.

“At a moment when the world is struggling to cooperate on addressing shared threats, The Rockefeller Foundation can once again help bring people together from across the world.

“And across political divides to test new ideas and catalyze innovative solutions that will save lives,” she said.

William Asiko, the Foundation’s Vice President for Africa, emphasized that the data should shift how development is seen and perceived on the continent.

“For too long, the narrative around development in Africa has been focused on aid rather than on partnership and mutual benefit.

“This new data confirms what we’ve always known, that Africans want a system of international cooperation that is not only effective but also equitable,” he said.

The report also highlights a gap in trust toward international institutions. While large majorities agree that cooperation is critical on issues such as jobs (90 percent), economic development (92 percent), food and water security (93 percent), and climate (86 percent).

Yet confidence in institutions like the United Nations (58 percent), the World Health Organization (60 percent), and the International Monetary Fund (44 percent) remains considerably lower.

With funding of $50 million, the Build the Shared Future initiative aims to design new approaches that prioritize local leadership, innovation, and resilience.

For Nigeria, the survey’s outcome highlights both an appetite for global partnerships and the challenge of translating support into tangible results for development.