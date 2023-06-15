Nigeria Air: Back off national carrier, midwife mergers, get 3 flag carriers- Olowo to FG

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

President Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative ( ART) Dr. Gabriel Olowo amidst the accusations and counter accusations trailing the proposed Nigeria Air airline has recommended that the new government is to completely stay clear of doing direct business but rather drive the solution through private sector stakeholders.

Dr Olowo gave his position while stating that large operational fleet and not share capital is the necessary and sufficient condition for good on time performance (OTP) of airlines.

He recommended that the country’s twenty (20) or more licensed Airline operators in Nigeria today should form two or three strong Alliances and or merge to form the flag carriers.

Olowo said,” Given that Nigerian nation desires national carrier and the unending accusations and counter accusations on how and how not to proceed, including court injunctions, labor crisis, etc, my recommended solution for the new government is to completely stay clear of doing any direct business at all, be it in power supply , oil & gas, communications, aviation, etc.

Rather, he declared, government can “drive the solution through private sector stakeholders

“The twenty (20) or more licensed Airline operators in Nigeria today should form two to three strong Alliances and or merge to form the flag carriers. Each Alliance must parade aircraft fleet size of 50 each either through Direct leases, Acquisitions, Alliances, etc.

” The three carriers will in total be parading 150 Aircrafts to equate one Ethiopian airline ( ET) (the largest airline in Africa) who today operate 144 modern Aircraft to more than 150 domestic and international destinations across five continents.

” Large operational fleet and not share capital is the necessary and sufficient condition for good On Time Performance (OTP) of airlines.

He further stated that all Bilateral Air Services Agreement ( BASA) must be reviewed for competitive reciprocity with governments backing the carriers

“Thereafter, ensure all BASAs are reviewed for competitive reciprocity with full government backing to the three (3) flag carriers who will reciprocate to all the destinations currently operated by foreign airlines only.

According to him, in the Banking sector of the economy regulators made merger happen successfully calling on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority NCAA to do same.

Dr. Olowo said, “Banking regulators made Merger happen successfully in the banking sector ( with some surgical pain,) and today we can boast of a strong and competitive banking sector. Aviation regulators (the NCAA) must do the same in the circumstance.

“Needless emphasising the advantage of three reliable Nigerian flag carriers in terms of economic tariffs, efficient passenger experience, curb brain drain, reduced foreign airline home remittances, reduce unemployment, etc.”

