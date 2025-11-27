Nigeria adopts advanced passenger information system to boost border security – Tunji-Ojo

Nigeria has adopted an Advanced Passenger Information system to strengthen border security, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said on Tuesday as he outlined major digital reforms underway in the ministry.

Speaking while receiving the management team of Renaissance Africa Energy Company in Abuja, he said the new system now allows real-time passenger data analysis, improves border control, and aligns Nigeria with global standards for national security management.

He explained that the move is part of a wider push to modernise internal security operations through technology, stressing that strategic digital tools are now central to building a safer and more efficient country.

The minister said technology has become the engine of modern administration and praised Renaissance Africa Energy Company for embracing automation in its operations.

While highlighting ongoing reforms, he noted that the ministry has successfully implemented the Local Content Act, which has boosted knowledge transfer and deepened local involvement in key sectors like exploration and production.

He also pointed to the overhaul of the passport system, which replaced 96 decentralised personalisation centres with one central, secure, and more efficient facility that meets global best practices.

According to him, these reforms reflect a deliberate break from old methods under a “business unusual” approach driven by the Renewed Hope agenda.

“We may not be responsible for the Nigeria of the past, but we will be judged by the Nigeria we hand over to the next generation.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Chief Tony Attah, said the company is focused on strengthening Nigeria’s energy security and expanding similar efforts across Africa.

He revealed that the company currently manages all of Shell Petroleum’s onshore assets and intends to remain a strong partner in national development.

Attah also expressed confidence in the government’s reform agenda, saying it is building economic recovery, improving national security, and restoring global confidence in Nigeria.

The minister assured that the Ministry of Interior will continue to support strategic partners and investors driving innovation and growth in the country.