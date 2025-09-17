Nigeria adds Chinese language to secondary school curriculum

The Chinese language, Mandarin, has officially been added to the list of foreign languages taught in senior secondary schools across Nigeria.

This new addition follows a recent review of the national curriculum.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Secretary of Education for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Danlami Hayyo, during the inauguration of the 14th Chinese Corner at Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Abuja.

The Chinese Corner is an educational and cultural centre sponsored by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“May I inform you that in the recent review of our curriculum, the Chinese language has been selected as one of the international languages to offer in senior secondary schools.

“That is to say that the FCT has been very visionary in introducing the subject in our schools through the Chinese Corners early enough.

“Chinese Mandarin has the largest number of speakers in the world, and today it has become the language of commerce, education, and tourism. Our decision to delve into Chinese education and culture is a wise move,” Hayyo stated.

He explained that the new Chinese Corner at GSS Tudun Wada is the 14th of its kind in the FCT.

“The bilateral relations have led to the establishment of 13 Chinese Corners, and the commissioning of the 14th Corner at GSS Tudun Wada today. These centres have greatly enhanced education and cultural exchange between Nigeria and China.

“It has opened a window for better understanding and appreciation of our various cultures and given our students the opportunity to pursue further education in China,” he said.

Hayyo also noted that FCT teachers and staff have benefited from capacity-building programmes in China.

“Today we are proud to say that it is only the FCT that has Chinese Corners in its schools in the whole federation,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Hayyo expressed appreciation to the Chinese government and its embassy in Nigeria for their support in strengthening education and cultural ties.

He ended with a Chinese proverb: “Hai nei cun zhiji, tianya ruo bi lin,” meaning, “A bosom friend brings distant lands near.”

On his part, the Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Yang Jianxing, said the establishment of Chinese Corners reflects China’s recognition of the mutual friendship between the two countries.