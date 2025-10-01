Nigeria @ 65: CAN calls for sacrifice, unity to overcome challenges

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 65th independence anniversary, urging citizens to embrace sacrifice, patriotism, and faith in God as the path to overcoming national challenges.

In a statement on Wednesday, CAN President Daniel Okoh said Nigeria’s difficulties can be defeated if citizens and leaders work together across ethnic, religious, and political divides.

“As a faith community, CAN believes that the challenges we face can be overcome with collective sacrifice, patriotism, and trust in God.

“We call on all Nigerians, leaders and citizens alike, to rise above divides and to work together for the common good,” the statement read.

Okoh commended the resilience of Nigerians over the years, recalling how the country had endured civil war, instability, and repeated economic crises.

“In spite of these difficulties, our people have shown remarkable courage and faith, sustaining hope in the promise of a better Nigeria,” he said.

He also acknowledged progress recorded since independence, particularly in education, healthcare, agriculture, and telecommunications.

“From a handful of schools and institutions at independence, our country today boasts thousands, producing generations of young men and women shaping the nation’s future,” he noted.

The CAN President praised the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, describing them as necessary, but admitted they have brought pain to millions.

“Reforms, though critical, have come with temporary hardship. The rising cost of living, food insecurity, unemployment, and inflation continue to weigh heavily on households.

“True progress must be measured not only by statistics, but by the food on every table, the security of every community, and the opportunities available to every child,” Okoh said.

He prayed for divine guidance for the country’s leaders, urging God to shield them from “sycophants who do not mean well for the nation.”

On security, CAN expressed concern over terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence. Okoh said more still needs to be done to protect lives and property.

He called for sustained collaboration between security agencies, communities, and faith-based organisations to consolidate peace across Nigeria.