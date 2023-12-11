Niger State transformation agenda ‘ll be achieved through PPP – Special Adviser

By Saka Bolaji

The Special Adviser to Niger State governor on Public Private Partnership (PPP), and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has asserted that the administration’s urban and rural transformation agenda through Public Private Partnership initiatives is achievable.

Varsa who spoke to journalists in Minnaat the weekend on the numerous partnership arrangements so far entered into by the governor and his recent engagements with various development partners at the just concluded world climate summit (COP 28) in Dubai towards driving his administration’s transformation agenda.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Public Private Partnership (PPP), disclosed that the governor is on the right course in his development drives.

He maintained that no government can achieve a genuine development without partnering with development partners adding therefore that the governor’s decision to embrace the PPP initiatives towards achieving his development agenda was a welcome development.

Vatsa disclosed that before the governor’s recent trip to Dubai, a number of public and private organizations had signified readiness to partner with the state in various areas of development which he said include transport, agriculture, roads and health care delivery.

According to him “While in Dubai, Governor Bago participated in numerous sideline discussions and negotiations, focusing on tackling climate change issues and leveraging green assets for sustainable development.

“He also met with Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al-Maktoum, one of the members of Dubai’s ruling royal family and Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE’s Blue Carbon for Climate Change Initiatives, entered into another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blue Carbon, a United Arab Emirates-based company, to advance sustainable climate change solutions, stressing that “the partnership is dedicated to addressing climate change by planting one billion economic trees across one million hectares of land in Niger State.

“This project is not only an environmental endeavour but also an important step towards improving the forestry sector within the region”

He stated further that, “the one billion trees will significantly contribute to carbon sequestration, which involves capturing atmospheric carbon dioxide to combat global warming. It will equally boost the forestry sector, creating new job opportunities and promoting economic development in Niger State”.

This initiative, Vatsa added will align with sustainable development goals, ensuring long-term environmental health and economic prosperity.

“The increase in forest cover will support biodiversity, providing habitats for various species and maintaining ecological balance”.

He also pointed out that the project is expected to involve local communities, promoting awareness and education about environmental conservation, saying that “the agreement gears toward executing a Renewable Energy Development Wind Project in Niger State, focusing on research and analysis of wind power development and establishing a joint implementation committee comprising members from all parties involved”,

The governor in addition to bilateral discussions, presented a speech at the African Union event at COP28 where he highlighted the need to “Mobilizing National and Regional Commitments in Financing Africa’s Land-based Ecosystems and Carbon Sinks for Implementing the African Union Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan”

He pointed out that at the Global Shea Alliance side event, the governor emphasized “Public-Private Partnerships for Land Restoration in the Sahel: A Case Study from the Shea Value Chain”.

“Through all these efforts, Governor Bago is positioning Niger State at the forefront of the green economy, striving to create green jobs, boost revenue, and rejuvenate the economy of rural communities in the State.

Already talks have reached an advanced stage with a private company, through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to bring in no fewer than 500 vehicles to be distributed to different commercial transport operators in the state.

“Sanson and Rakiyat Project Limited has agreed to partner with the state government in the area of transportation and will be bringing in 500 different brands of vehicles including Suzuki and Toyota to boost the transportation system in the state.

“The targeted beneficiaries will be the National Union Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Association of Commercial Motorcycle Operators in the state with the government providing the enabling environment”,