Niger State supplement budget scales through at House of Assembly

By Saka Bolaji

Legislators of the Niger State House of Assembly has passed into law supplementary budget of N230,300 billion for 2023 appropriation bill.

The Speaker, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji while presenting the bill said the supplementary budget is to enable the government fund critical projects that will stimulate growth and development of the entire economy.

He stated that the supplementary budget was necessitated by expected additional inflow from UBA of one hundred and eighty seven billion naira, Federal Government infrastructural grant of forty two billion naira and NCNI series three bond of one point three billion.

According to him, the capital expenditure comprised of over N211 billion while the recurrent expenditure is over N19 billion.

Barrister Sarkin Daji who said the budget affected personnel, overhead and the capital expenditure added that all the capital projects are viable and are in line with priority of the government.

Earlier, the speaker, announced an emergency sitting of the house on Tuesday which was recalled back from recess in which the house unanimously agreed to referred the bill to the committee on appropriation for further scrutiny.

The passage of the supplement budget is coming barely after about one month of releasing 25% to many contractors worth billions of naira in the state.

