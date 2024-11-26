Niger State govt signs MoU with Chinese firm to reduce post harvest losses

BY SAKA BOLAJI

Niger State government as part of its plans to increase agriculture production and reduce post harvest losses has entered into partnership with Chinese Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone facilities in Chendgu, Mlian Uang, and De Yang City, all within Sichuan Province to acquire more knowledge to improve the quality of agricultural products.

Fielding questions from Correspondents after their recent visit to China, Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman said the arrangements can enhance food security, reduce poverty, and improve the livelihoods of our citizens

Usman who led the delegation’s visit to established Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone facilities in Chendgu, Mlian Uang, and De Yang City, all within Sichuan Province, said the visit aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and investment opportunities.

READ ALSO: South East Elders: Kanu’s release crucial for…

According to him “by learning from China’s successful experiences in agro-industrial processing, as a State, we can enhance our own capabilities, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

“The visit also presents an opportunity for us as a government to agree on terms of engagement for the already established designated Niger State Special Agro-industrial Processing (Zone) Corridor.”

The SSG further stated that the corridor has the potential to attract significant investments, promote agricultural development, and increase the state’s competitiveness in the global market.

Accordingly, he said “in the long run, the visit can contribute to the State’s economic growth by: enhancing Agricultural Productivity, adopting modern agro-industrial processing technologies.

“The State can increase its agricultural productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve the quality of agricultural products.”

Speaking on attracting investments, Commissioner of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Aminu Suleiman Takuma said “the visit can attract Chinese investments in Niger State’s agro-industrial sector, thereby creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

He added that, “as part of plans to promote economic diversification, the government is developing an agro-industrial sector, so as to reduce the dependence on oil revenues, promote economic diversification, and increase our resilience to external shocks.

“That way, we can improve food security, by increasing agricultural productivity and improving food processing capabilities.

“I assure you that, Niger State can enhance food security, reduce poverty, and improve the livelihoods of our citizens”.