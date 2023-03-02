Niger state Governor commends electorates for peaceful conduct during elections

By Saka Bolaji

Niger State governor , Abubakar Sani Bello has applauded the people of the State across party lines for the peaceful conduct during the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The governor in a statement said despite the economy hardship, voters came out to vote in the 25 local government areas of the state and in a relatively peaceful atmosphere.

According to him, “I commend you all for your resilience to perform your civic responsibility despite the current cash crunch in the country.

Governor Sani Bello specially appreciated the people of Niger North Senatorial District and the entire All Progressives Congress APC supporters across the state for voting him as the Senator of the Zone and other candidates of the Party that stood in for the last Saturday’s elections.

He called on the general public to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the state even after the winner is announced at the National Collation Centre, Abuja.

The Governor reiterated that his administration will not take it lightly with any individual or group of persons trying to foment or incite violence in the state.

READ ALSO: IBB congratulates Tinubu

While assuring his commitment to the betterment of the State and victory of the Party, he enjoined all the APC supporters to again come out en masse to vote for all candidates of the Party in the Governorship and State Assembly elections on the 11th of March, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...