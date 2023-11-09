Niger State Airport, ready to airlift 2024 Hajj Pilgrims – Bago

By Tom Okpe

Governor Umaru Bago’s intervention has restored Minna Airport’s runway to its rightful position as the best and longest in Nigeria, ready to airlift 2024 Hajj operations in the state.

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, told House journalists in Abuja on Wednesday at the House of Representatives that the airport is now operational, hosting chartered flights, including Boeing 747 landings.

“Additionally, it has been commissioned as the strategic surveillance base for the Nigerian Air Force.

“The Chief of Air Staff visited the airport and expressed satisfaction with the work done on the runway,” he said.

Recall that after inspecting the Minna runway recently, Governor Bago was dissatisfied with the work done, instructing Dantata and Sawoe to take over the job and complete it within 48 hours, which they did.

He said: “With the runway now completed, the NCAA has certified the airport for operations of all types of flights.”

The Governor also, instructed the completion of the airport terminal, though, the project is owned by the Federal Government and awarded for reconstruction in 2014, it has long been abandoned and taken over by the State Government, which reached agreement with FAAN to take over the project.

“Once the terminal is completed, the airport will be used for the 2024 Hajj operations.

“The days of flying our pilgrims from Abuja, have certainly ended.

“This indeed, is a commendable achievement that deserves applause,” he stated.

