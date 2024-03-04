Niger Speaker urges Nigerian Army to sustain training of personnel

By Saka Bolaji

A Nigerian politician has observed that only training and retraining of the country’s military personnel will ensure addressing the security challenges posed by armed bandits, insurgents and other undesirable elements now bedeviling the country.

This observation was made by the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, who called on the Nigerian Army to ensure continuous training of its officers and men .

Sarkindaji spoke at the closing ceremony of this year’s annual Nigerian Army Special Training Exercise at Nagwamatse Cantonment in Kontagora Barracks, Niger State..

He explained that the success and survival of any organization, especially the Army in particular all over the world, lies in the training and development of its personnel.

The Speaker also acknowledged the sacrifices and commitment of the Nigerian Army in keeping the nation safe in the face of the new wave of crimes that have made life very unbearable and miserable for citizens for over a decade now.

He commended the Army for sustaining the war against bandits and other insurgents, especially in parts of Niger State and Kontagora in particular, acknowledging that “peace has returned to the state through your resilient efforts”.

Earlier, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Center (NATRAC), Kontagora, Major General Lukman Tokunbo Omoniyi, had stressed the importance of continuous training of officers and soldiers to the Nigerian Army.