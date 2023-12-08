Niger signs pact with UAE firm to plant one billion trees

By Tom Okpe

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) with Blue Carbon Organisation, for a carbon capture project to plant one billion new trees on 760, 000 hectares of land in the State.

Signing of the carbon capture project was on the sidelines of the ongoing COP-28 Climate Summit ongoing in the United Arab Emirate, (UAE) Dubai.

The agreement is also for the reforestation and ecosystems conservation, to cover one million hectares of land in the State.

The UAE had set aside $135 billion for carbon projects.

Blue Carbon is a United Arab Emirates company committed to climate change initiatives.

The government also, signed carbon capture project agreements with Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Rwanda, Papua New Guinea, Dominican Republic for carbon capture projects.

This was as the Niger Governor, Bago met with Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al-Maktoum, one of the members of Dubai’s ruling royal family.

READ ALSO: We Didn’t Challenge Kogi Guber Polls At…

According to Ibrahim Bologi, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in a press statement, made available to House Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, Bago said the agreement with the United Arab Emirates-based company was to advance sustainable climate change solutions.

“The partnership is dedicated to addressing climate change by planting one billion economic trees and one million hectares in Niger State.

“This project is not only an environmental endeavor but also, an important step towards improving forestry sector within the region.”

On what Niger State stands to gain from this agreement, Bago said; “Planting one billion trees will significantly, contribute to carbon sequestration, which involves capturing atmospheric carbon dioxide to combat global warming.

“The project will boost the forestry sector, creating new job opportunities and promoting economic development in the State.

“This initiative aligns with sustainable development goals, ensuring long-term environmental health and economic prosperity.

“The increase in forest cover will support biodiversity, providing habitats for various species and maintaining ecological balance.

“The project is expected to involve local communities, promoting awareness and education about environmental conservation,” he added.