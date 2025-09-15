Niger preachers must submit sermons for review—Umar Bago

Umar Bago, governor of Niger State, has said preachers in the state are required to submit their sermons for review.

He denied claims that evangelism has been banned.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, Bago responded to questions on the government’s new directive against unlicensed preaching.

Recently, the state ordered that anyone who wishes to preach must first obtain authorisation.

Umar Farooq, Director-General of the Niger State Religious Affairs Department, explained the process.

“It is true, the state government has banned preaching. Any preacher who wants to preach must secure a licence between now and the next two months. All they need to do is visit our office, get, and fill out the form. After which, they will have to face a panel that will screen them before they can start preaching,” he said.

Bago, however, clarified that the state’s concern was about the content of sermons, not evangelism itself.

“I didn’t ban evangelism. The religious affairs said for anybody going to sermon on Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review,” the governor said.

“It’s normal. Even in Saudi Arabia, it is done like that. We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach some gospel that is anti-people, anti-government and you think it’s normal. We want to be able to see what they are preaching, and hear what they are saying.”

This is not the first time Bago’s government has taken controversial actions.

In August, he ordered the state police commissioner to seal off Badeggi FM radio station over alleged incitement.

In April, he directed the arrest of Minna residents with dreadlocks and ordered that their hair be trimmed, a move he said was aimed at curbing crime and social vices but which drew backlash.