Niger political coordinators to back Gov. Bago’s new agenda

By Saka Bolaji

Political Coordinators in Niger State have unanimously resolved to support and key into the developmental initiative of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago in the areas of education health and humanitarian support.

This is best on their understanding that for the new Niger agenda of Governor Umar Bago succeed collective efforts is required by all and sundry.

Chairman Niger State Coordinators Forum Dr Umar Mohammed announced this while fielding questions journalists after a meeting with members of the forum in Minna the state capital.

Dr Umar Mohammed however cautioned Civil Servants in the state against considering Coordinators as their rivals, instead he said they are partners in progress working tirelessly towards contributing their quota positively to the growth and development of Niger state.

According to him that is why the Coordinators were spread to Ministries Departments and Agencies MDA’S to offer expertise because of their strategic role in the new Niger agenda, working as a team for the good of Nigerlites.

Dr Umar Mohammed further explained that they are currently discussing with Secretary to the State Government Alh Abubakar Usman Gawu on plans by the state government to organise a retreat for top Civil Servants and Coordinators to enable them have a clear mission and vision of the comprehensive document that tend to promote and develop every sector of economy and social being of Nigerlites which is the New Niger Agenda of Governor Umar Bago led administration.

The Chairman Coordinators Forum Niger state also explained that they are on the same page with the state Head Of Service Alh Abubakar Salisu synergising on how to contribute immensely towards adding value to the new Niger agenda collectively.

He however said the new Niger agenda has already started yielding positive results with many ongoing projects awarded by Governor Umar Bago, stressing that by next year any person coming to Niger state will be convinced that the Governor is visionary, committed and passionate about driving the state to comity of states within Nigeria and world over.

Dr . Umar also applauded the Coordinators for demonstrating concern and support to their initiative targeted at moving Niger state to the next level.