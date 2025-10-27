Niger LGA election: Bago canvasses support, votes for APC candidates

Governor Umaru Umar Bago of Niger State has called on voters across the state to come out en masse and support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for November 1, 2025.

Bago made the appeal on Saturday during the inauguration of the APC campaign in Minna, the state capital, expressing confidence that the party would emerge victorious in all 25 chairmanship and 274 councillorship positions.

He praised APC members for their loyalty, steadfastness, and unwavering support to his administration and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging them to sustain their commitment.

Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly and Director-General of the State APC Campaign Council, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, described the forthcoming election as a test of the ruling party’s credibility.

“It would serve as a litmus test for the integrity, capacity, and popularity of the ruling party under the leadership of Bago,” he said, expressing optimism that APC would sweep all positions.

Also speaking, the APC National Vice Chairman (North-Central), Mu’azu Bawa-Rijau—who represented the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda—said the APC’s achievements across Nigeria reflect its “true change mantra.”

He urged the party to promote inclusivity and unity, noting that “President Tinubu and Bago will surely win their second term elections come 2027.”

In his remarks, State APC Chairman Aminu Musa-Bobi assured that the party would adhere to electoral guidelines and accept the outcome of the polls.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, also called on residents to reward the efforts of President Tinubu and Governor Bago by voting for all APC candidates “for more dividends of democracy.”