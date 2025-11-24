Niger Lawmakers Condemn Kidnap of St. Mary’s School Students, Demand Stronger Security Response

The Niger State Caucus in the National Assembly has condemned the abduction of students of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area, describing it as a tragic reminder of the worsening insecurity in the state.

The lawmakers expressed “deep concern and profound sorrow” over the attack, noting that it has traumatized families and exposed the vulnerability of border communities.

In a statement in Abuja, the Lawmakers expressed solidarity with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the Niger State Government and the people of Agwara.

They said no child in Niger State should be left at the mercy of terror. The incident, they noted, reflects the broader surge in banditry, mass kidnappings, and terrorism across Northern Nigeria.

The caucus called for stronger military deployment to flashpoints like Agwara, improved intelligence gathering, and better inter agency collaboration, urging greater Federal Government intervention to support ongoing efforts by Governor Bago.

They reaffirmed their commitment to pushing for more funding and manpower for security agencies and pursuing legislative reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s security framework

The statement was signed by Senators Mohammed Sani Musa, Abubakar Sani Bello, Peter A. Jiya, and several members of the House of Representatives from Niger State.