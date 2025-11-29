Niger Kidnapping a sad development – PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regrets the tragic incident of the kidnapping of school children at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Niger State, describing it as a sad development and unfortunate.

This statement was made Thursday during a high-powered sympathy visit to the state by the Party’s NWC following the recent traumatic abduction of school children and other citizens in the state.

The delegation, which was led by the PDP’s National Chairman, HE Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, and other members of the NWC, was received at the Government House, Minna by the Executive Governor of Niger State, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago.

During the visit, the PDP NWC expressed deep pain and anguish over the rising wave of insecurity in Niger State and other parts of the country, particularly the heartbreaking abduction of innocent school children.

As a party that believes in the sanctity of life and the right of every Nigerian child to education without fear, the Party strongly condemns the attack and all acts of terror against Nigerians.

The National Chairman commended Governor Mohammed Umar Bago for his prompt response and ongoing efforts in collaboration with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted children and restore peace in the affected communities.

He assured the governor and the people of Niger State of the PDP’s unwavering sympathy, prayers and support at this difficult time, adding that the party remains committed to the safety and welfare of all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation.