Niger guber candidate lauds INEC over peaceful, orderly polls

By Saka Bolaji

Alhaji Umar Bago, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, describing it as the best ever.

Bago made the commendation while reacting to the conduct of the election after casting his vote at the Tswage Raba polling unit of Landzun ward in Bida on Saturday

The APC candidate noted that INEC had corrected the lapses that were witnessed in past elections, noting that his accreditation was done within some minutes due to efficiency of the newly introduced BVAS machine.

He said that the process of accreditation was generally very efficient and smooth, and he was impressed with the general conduct of the election.

Bago said: “This Saturday’s election is the best, most peaceful and orderly; one needs to laud INEC for its effort.

“INEC has corrected the lapses that occurred in the last election and this made the accreditation very smooth.

“First and foremost, l want to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adapting the BVAS machine.

“Apart from fighting electoral fraud, rigging, it will also instil confidence in Nigerians on the electoral system,” he said.

The governorship hopeful also commended the electorate for their impressive turnout for the polls to entrench good governance, and enjoined them to be patient, law-abiding and respect constituted authority in the interest of peace and national development.

Besides, he lauded his constituents for being orderly during the exercise, urging them to tolerate one another irrespective their ethnic, religious and political affiliations, to sustain existing peace during and after the elections.

READ ALSO: Abuja land grabbing syndicate and their lawless

He appreciated the electorate for coming out to vote, describing the process as transparent, free and fair.

Our correspondent further reports that elections in most of the polling units visited witnessed large turnout of voters.

The polling is progressing in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...