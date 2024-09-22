Niger Govt, Chinese firm sign lease agreement for plastic recycling plant

BY SAKA BOLAJI

Niger State government has signed a five-year lease agreement with Gooda Plustech Ltd, a Chinese firm for the establishment of a plastic waste recycling plant.

The agreement was signed at the weekend at the Niger State liaison office in Abuja.

The plant, which will be situated in Buntu village, in the Tafa local government area of the state, will occupy 6.55 hectares of land.

Speaking after the signing, the state Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, who appreciated the company for choosing Niger State, described the move as a giant stride in the state’s Green Economy initiative.

He expressed optimism that the project would create employment opportunities and improve the economic status of many people, especially those at the grassroots.

READ ALSO: How Whiterose Group boss, Shakirat Kareem built her…

The Governor added that based on the agreement, the state will also benefit from carbon credits.

He urged the company to establish a plastic collection point at every local government headquarters in the state.

Governor Umaru Bago, however, promised to provide all necessary support to the firm and to expand the project after the five-year period of the agreement.

The Business Director of Gooda Plustech Ltd, Christopher Owoicho John, stated that the whole idea is to collect plastic waste from the environment and produce finished products.

He explained that the metropolitan nature of cities such as Suleja, Minna, Abuja, and Kaduna influenced their choice of location.

He expressed hope that the agreement will mark the beginning of even greater things in the state, pointing out that the plant will uplift the lives of many people and boost the state’s economy.

Owoicho John assured that the firm will engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) that will add value to the people and the environment.

He mentioned that under the value chain of their production, artisanal business people will be included in the sales and dealership of their products.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Barr. Nasir Mu’azu, said the state will achieve a lot from the agreement, especially for the host community.

He remarked that it is a step in the right direction toward realizing the New Niger agenda of the Bago-led administration.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Barr. Nasir Mu’azu, signed on behalf of the state government, while the Managing Director of Gooda Plustech Ltd, Kelvin Ma, signed for the firm.