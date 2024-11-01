Niger gov reaffirms commitment to run open-door policy

BY SAKA BOLAJI

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support of Minna Emirate residents in his ongoing efforts to transform the State Capital.

He conveyed this appreciation while hosting a delegation led by the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, at the Government House in Minna.

Governor Bago described the Emirate’s visit as unprecedented, noting that such recognition and encouragement from local leaders and stakeholders inspired him to continue his work with renewed commitment.

He assured the Emirate of his dedication to their trust, emphasizing that Minna, as the state capital, should not lag in development.

The governor cited this commitment as the reason behind his focus on extensive infrastructural projects in the city and revealed plans for additional initiatives.

Reflecting on his journey, Governor Bago credited the people of Minna for their consistent support throughout his career—from his days in banking to his 12-year tenure as a federal legislator, leading to his current role as governor.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the Emirate and emphasized the importance of seeking counsel from Emirate leaders to guide the state’s overall progress.

In response, Emir Umar Faruk Bahago expressed appreciation for the governor’s developmental strides, particularly his relentless efforts to address insecurity across the state.

He affirmed that the Minna Emirate Council and the people of Niger State fully support Governor Bago’s commitment to people-centred policies.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Emir presented the Governor with kola nuts and a hoe.