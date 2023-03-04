Niger Gov commissions 36.9km road in Gbako LGA

BY SAKA BOLAJI

In an effort to continue to boost agriculture and commercial activities in the rural areas, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commissioned 36.9km Wuya Summan-Lemu Road, Gbako Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Bello said that with the reconstruction of the road in collaboration with Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) farmers will have easy movement of their farm produce to the markets.

The Governor said that government will continue to prioritise policies that will boost economic activities at the rural areas.

He commended the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Coordinator of RAMP for ensuring the success of the project aimed at uplifting the lives of rural dwellers.

While calling on the people to own the road and not allow heavy trucks ply on it, the Governor appealed to the people living along the road to corporate with those trained to maintain the road so that it serves it purpose.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Yusuf Muhammad Gunu disclosed that the Wuya Summan-Lemu Road project is among the RAMP roads selected for double coated surface dressing by the present administration.

Gunu said that 17 projects are to be commissioned by the governor soon.

The Village Head of Esan, Alhaji Nma Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the benefitting communities, appreciated the governor for the project and promised to protect it.

