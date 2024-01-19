Niger Boat mishap: N-HYPPADEC condoles with victims

By Temitope Adebayo

The Managing Director, National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa described the accident as shocking and unfortunate.

Sadiq Yelwa revealed this In a condolence message issued in Minna.

According to the message, “The Managing Director expresses the Commission’s heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prays for the repose of their souls. He also sympathises with other victims and wishes them fast recovery.”

The N-HYPPADEC chief executive also expressed concern that boat operators? kept exposing innocent lives to danger despite efforts by relevant authorities to put a stop to the menace.

According to him, “The Commission will continue to engage other sister agencies in ensuring compliance with safety measures on inland water transportation.”

It was learnt that preliminary investigation attributed the accident to overloading of the already won-out boat which had undergone many repairs.

It was gathered that the operator was warned not to expose the boat to excessive load but the warning fell on deaf ears.