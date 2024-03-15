Niger Assembly seeks revival of broadcast stations

By Saka Bolaji

The legislative arm of government in Niger state have called on the executive to revive the Radio Niger Mokwa as well established an FM station in the town and its environ.

It will enable the citizens be well informed about current events within and outside the state.

This was sequel to a Motion Sponsored by Hon. Ndagi Zakari Kinbokun, Member Representing Mokwa Constituency at Wednesday’s plenary of the House.

Presenting his Motion, Hon. Ndagi Zakari Kinbokun informed his colleagues that some years back, Radio Niger Mokwa was functional and it’s service were enjoyed not only within Mokwa town but to other Communities around

Mokwa

Hon. Kinbokun, explained that the Radio Station is no longer functional, there are no Radio equipments on ground and even the existing structure are in need of renovation.

He further added that the only thing intact is the Land on which the Station is located and if nothing is done about it people would soon begin to claim it as their own.

The legislator stated that the local Radio as we all know is the fastest way of giving out information to the rural person and this helps them a lot especially in this time of insecurity.

He said the only source of information is from Radio Ilorin in Kwara State which does not carry such much Local news on Niger State.

The prayers of the motion were thereafter unanimously adopted calling on the Executive Arm to revive Radio Niger Mokwa and also establish an FM Station in Mokwa town to enable it’s residents be well informed about current events within and outside the State

In another development, the house equally charged the executive to s a matter of urgency protect the lives of its citizens as well collaborate with the federal government in giving effect to the presidential declaration of National Parks 2022.

Presenting the motion at the plenary of the House, Hon. Yakubu Abdulmalik Bala, Member Representing Katcha Constituency informed his colleagues that through a Presidential Declaration Order of 2022, former President Mohammad Buhari designated ten Parks as National Parks, Alawa Games Reserve in Niger state was one of the ten.

The Legislator stated that the Allawa Game Reserve Located in Shiroro Local Government Shares boundaries with Rafi and possibly Mariga Local Government Areas, Allawa Community also shares boundaries with Kaduna State , these areas have unfortunately been constantly under attacks by Bandits and Kidnappers who use the forests areas in the game reserver as a place of escape and hideout from security personnel immediately after every attack.

He added that several attacks were carried out in the community and about ten people were abducted, this is quite worrisome as the farming communities can no longer engaged in any agricultural practice, this has hindered the economic growth of the communities.

Hon. Abdulmalik said that unless the Federal Government put in place machineries for the proper management of this parks, our people would continue to experience frequent attacks from bandits..

At the end of the deliberations the prayers of the motion were unanimously adopted calling on the Executive Arm that as a matter of Urgency and for the protection of the lives of it’s citizens collaborate with the Federal Government to give effect to the Presidential Declaration Order on National Parks of 2022