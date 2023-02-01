Niger: Area pilgrims welfare officers directed to redouble efforts

BY SAKA BOLAJI

The Area Pilgrims Welfare Officers, APWOs, in Niger State, have been directed to redouble their efforts in the collection of 2023 Hajj Fares in order to enable the state meet up with the deadline for the payment of 50 per cent to NAHCON, as agreed during the joint meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, reemphasised this while addressing APWOs at his office in Minna.

He explained that at their meeting

on the 14th of January, in Makkah, the state executive secretaries agreed with NAHCON on the payment of this year’s hajj fare 50% deposit.

He also warned them that they should desist from cash transaction, to guard against any form of confusion.

Alhaji Makun Lapai assured them of his readiness to make sure that the state maintained her leading position of one of the Top 3 best in Hajj Operations, in Nigeria.

He said the board was yet to sign an agreement for accommodations until the number of intending pilgrims were determined.

He disclosed that the 3rd February, was the deadline for the remittance of at least

50 per cent deposit of hajj fares.

