NIGAV 2022: NiMet boss, Matazau to receive data support achievement award

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Prof Mansur Matazu is to receive the Air Transport Data Support Achievement Award Organised by Nigeria Aviation Awards NIGAV, the 2022 edition which is the 12th in the series, has been slated for February 4 at the NIGAV Centre Murtala Mohammad Airport Ikeja.

According to the Chairman of NIGAV, Mr Fortune Idu, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth take off of the event.

According to Idu, the choice of Prof Matazu was arrived at following voting selections process which lasted for days in which over 14000 people voted online for individuals and organisations.

Professor Mansur Bako Matazau will be two years in office in a coupe of months

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency is the primary outlet of meteorological data in the country.

