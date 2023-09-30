Nig @63 : REDAN Congratulates Citizens, Seeks Better Nigeria

The President of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN, Dr. Aliyu Wamakko has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

In a congratulatory message in Abuja, Dr. Wamakko said although, Nigeria may be passing through some challenges at the moment, the country still have reasons to thank God for its continuos corporate existence.

He noted that with persistent prayers and collective support of all stakeholders most especially the political class, the country would soon overcome its challenges and take its rightful place among the comity of Nations.

According to him, other great countries of the world passed through similar challenges before getting to where they are today.

The President of REDAN who commended President Bola Tinubu for making the celebration low keyed stated that the move indicates that the President is aware of the plight of the people and would do his best to take the country out of the current situation.

Dr. Wamakko therefore advised President Bola Tinubu not to relent in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians in line with his Renewed Hope agenda for the country.

He used the opportunity to restate the commitment of the Association towards quality housing delivery towards reducing housing deficit in the country.

Dr. Wamakko explained that REDAN is already partnering with other relevant organizations within and outside the country on the need to ensure affordable and accessible accommodation for every segment of Nigerians nationwide.

“The President should note that part of the ways to take Nigerians out of the present predicament is through the creation of affordable housing which will lead to the creation employment and boost the nation’s economy thereby returning the people to the good old time days ” Dr. Wamakko stressed

The President of REDAN advised the present administration to reaffirm its efforts through the Minister of Housing towards delivering affordable housing to Nigerians and resuscitate the economy from the grassroots.

He used the opportunity to appeal to President Bola Tinubu to ascent to the Bill for an Act to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria, RECON.

Dr. Wamakko noted that the Bill when signed into law would further enhance professionalism in real estate business, reduce building collapse as well as housing deficit in the country.

The President of REDAN also advised State and Local Governments to put in place policies and programmes that would assist their people to own their houses towards improving their living conditions.

He reiterated the commitment of the Association towards complimenting the efforts of Government, REDAN plage support to the present Minister of Housing and Urban development at all levels in ensuring quality and affordable housing to Nigerians.