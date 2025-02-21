NiDCOM seeks stronger collaboration with Senate as Akpoti pledges support

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called for greater cooperation between the Commission and the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs.

She made the appeal during a briefing session with the newly appointed Senate Committee Chairman, Sen. Natasha Akpoti, where she outlined NiDCOM’s activities and challenges.

Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the Commission’s efforts in engaging with Nigerians abroad and ensuring their welfare.

Speaking further, she emphasized the need for legislative backing in amending the NiDCOM Act to strengthen its legal framework.

Additionally, she stressed the importance of securing a befitting Diaspora Plaza to serve as the Commission’s permanent headquarters.

Expressing her gratitude, Dabiri-Erewa appreciated the committee’s willingness to collaborate with NiDCOM. She also acknowledged the contributions of former Senate Committee Chairman, Sen. Victor Umeh, who worked closely with the Commission during his tenure.

The NiDCOM boss expressed optimism that under Sen. Akpoti’s leadership, the relationship between the Commission and the Senate would be further strengthened. She reaffirmed NiDCOM’s commitment to promoting policies that enhance Nigeria’s engagement with its diaspora population.

“NiDCOM looks forward to working closely with the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs to promote the welfare of Nigerians everywhere,” she stated.

During the meeting, Dabiri-Erewa presented copies of the National Diaspora Policy, records of past activities, and the 2025 NiDCOM calendar of events.

Responding to these concerns, Sen. Akpoti assured the NiDCOM leadership of the committee’s commitment to supporting the Commission in achieving its mandate.

She pledged to push for adequate budgetary allocation, facilitate the provision of a more suitable office space, and advocate for policies that prioritize the welfare of Nigerians living abroad.

She reiterated that her committee would collaborate with NiDCOM to ensure that Nigerian citizens abroad receive the necessary support and protection from the government.