NICOWA, NGO secure release of inmates, donates relief materials

By Ukpono Ukpong

The President, Nigerian Correctional Officers’ Wives Association (NICOWA), Mrs. Victoria Abiye Nwakuche, partnered with the Sisters of Virtue Organization to secure the release of five inmates from Keffi’s custodial centre.

This initiative, carried out at the old Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, highlights ongoing efforts to support inmate rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

This was done by paying their fines and compensations as part of efforts to decongest the facility and show love to incarcerated persons.

Mrs. Nwakuche also visited the female wing of the custodial centre in continuation of the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration.

While addressing inmates and staff after touring the facility, she said that the entire month of March is dedicated to celebrating women and thus commended the officer-in-charge of the facility, Chief Supritendent of Corrections (CSC) Bara’u Mustapha, and the staff for their commitment to the safe custody and welfare of inmates.

In a message of encouragement, the NICOWA President urged the inmates to take advantage of the rehabilitation programmes available in the facility, including vocational training and formal education, to better their lives.

As a gesture of goodwill, Mrs. Nwakuche, supported by the Sisters of Virtue Organization, donated essential items, including diapers, bags of rice, slippers, tissue papers, sanitary pads, soaps to the inmates, and gave souvenirs to the staff in appreciation of their service.

In the same breathe, the President of the Sisters of Virtue Organization, Mrs. Ibi West-Idahosa, in her remarks, encouraged the inmates to embrace a positive lifestyle. She said that their visit was not only to support NICOWA’s initiatives but also to understand the inmates’ challenges and explore ways to assist them further.

The Controller of Corrections Nasarawa State Command, Ya’u Ibrahim, applauded Mrs. Nwakuche and the Sisters of Virtue Organization for their generous contributions and commitment to the welfare of inmates.

He said that such partnerships play crucial role in supporting rehabilitation efforts and easing the burden on correctional management.

The visit underscores the importance of collaboration between government officials, NGOs, and the Nigerian Correctional Service in fostering a more humane and rehabilitative correctional system.

High point of the visit was the presentation of gifts to the only child who accompanied his mother to the facility.