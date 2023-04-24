NHRC receives 351 complaints in 3 months in Kano

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, said it received 351 complaints of alleged human rights abuses from January to March.

The NHRC state Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, stated this in an interview on Sunday in Kano.

He said that while 240 out of the 351 cases had been treated, 111 were pending.

Abdullahi said that 243 cases bordered on women and gender issues, 58 were on civil and political rights, unlawful arrest and detention.

He said 30 of the cases received during the period under review were on abandonment of family responsibilities, domestic violence and rape.

“The remaining 20 cases are on access to children, labour right, among others,”Abdullahi said.

He said that the commission also mediated on marital matters between couples and families.

Abdullahi urged couples to be more patient with one another in order to effectively manage their responsibilities.

