NHRC flags-off 2025 sixteen days of activism against GBV

According to the commission, refusal to enact legislation constitutes violation against women, insisting that a refusal to implement Affirmative Action is a violence against women, which should be prohibited.

Dr Ojukwu announced the theme of this year as “Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls,” said pose a challenge to build a society where no one is left behind.

He said “The Commission has partnered with the National Assembly Members to empower over 300 women with sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryers during Constituency Projects”.

He stated that the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence is an international campaign that was started by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) in 1991.

He explained that the 16 Days runs from November 25, (International Day against Violence against Women) to December 10, (International Human Rights Day) to symbolically link violence against women and human rights and to emphasise that such violence is a violation of human rights.

He recalled “Since it began, the 16 Days of Activism has been used as an organizing strategy by women’s groups to call for the elimination of violence against women by raising awareness about gender based violence as a human rights issue at the local, national, regional and international levels; strengthening local work around violence against women; establishing a clear link between local and international work to end violence against women; providing a forum in which organizers can develop and share effective strategies; demonstrating the solidarity of women around the world organizing against violence against women and creating tools to pressure governments to implement promises made to eliminate violence against women”.

He however emphasised that the 2025 campaign is structured to ensure broad national engagement, strong advocacy, and meaningful action, adding that the Commission will carry out simultaneous activities in all the 36 States of Nigeria and the Abuja.

In a goodwill message, Felicia Agbonhese, District Chair of Innerwheel District 910 stressed that the organization stand United in the call to eliminate gender based violence.

“Gender Based violence happen everywhere, it is not a woman problem but human rights crisis” she added.

Also speaking, Ene Ede-Eduka of Trauma Care Center said the executive secretary of the human rights commission has put in place sexual harassment policy.

“I don’t know of any organization that have documents like the NHRC, we celebrate Dr. Ojukwu”. She however sought for more funds for NHRC.

In Addition, Executive Director, Women Health Right, Yeye Bunmi Dipo-Salami eulogized the commission saying “You have been around for 30 years and you are still standing by your mandate”.