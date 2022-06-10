NHRC decries continued killings, wants Owo Church attackers arrested

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decried the recent attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State, asking the Federal Government to track down the perpetrators of the crime.

In a statement on Thursday, the NHRC Governing Council charged the Federal Government to step up to its constitutional role of protecting lives and properties, DailyTimes gathered.

“Heinous crimes and killings are being perpetrated with impunity as exemplified in the recent Kaduna train attack, the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, the killing of a young man Ahmed Usman, at the Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory for alleged blasphemy, the stoning to death of Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto also on grounds of alleged blasphemy, the killing of a pregnant woman Fatima (Harira) and her four children, and various others across the country,” the statement partly read.

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists stormed the church on June 5, killing scores of worshippers while injuring several others.

Four days after the attack, the commission condemned the wanton killing, as well as other attacks by criminals leading to the loss of lives of Nigerians across the country.

While calling for an improvement in the nation’s security situation, the commission urged Nigerians to provide information to security agencies and also tolerate one another.

It also commiserated with the families who have lost their loved ones in various attacks, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear irreparable losses.

According to the NHRC, it is fully committed to playing its role in the promotion, protection and enforcement of the human rights of the citizens of Nigeria as well as all residents therein.

