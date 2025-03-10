NGX Group, stakeholders push for greater gender equality in economy

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup) Plc, in collaboration with Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Federal Ministry of Art Culture and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE) rallied stakeholders to drive gender inclusivity in Nigeria’s economy.

This was done during the NGX high-impact symposium to mark International Women’s Day 2025 with the theme, ‘Accelerate Action for all Women: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment’ held at the weekend in Lagos.

Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), Hannatu Musawa stressed that, the economic and social imperative of women’s empowerment, saying, ‘investments in education, vocational training, and capital access are crucial for sustainable growth.’

Group chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga reaffirmed the group’s commitment to gender diversity, stating that, “we are taking deliberate steps to ensure fairness and empowerment for women, enabling them to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth.”

Director-general of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama called for reforms to boost women’s participation in capital markets.

‘We must push for policies that encourage female representation in leadership and governance. This is a collective responsibility,’ he urged.

Group managing director and CEO of NGX Group and chairman of CSCS, Temi Popoola stated that, “we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating opportunities that empower women in business, finance, and leadership. Our goal is to build an ecosystem where women not only thrive but also inspire the next generation of leaders.”

CEO of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri highlighted the need for an inclusive financial ecosystem, explaining that, “accelerated action is about unlocking the full potential of our capital markets. At CSCS, we are dedicated to providing women with the tools and opportunities they need to excel.”

Regional director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa at IFC, Dahlia Khalifa added that “women are key drivers of innovation and growth. Removing barriers and expanding access to finance are critical to unlocking their potential.

“IFC remains committed to working with partners, including Nigerian Exchange Group, to champion gender equity, drive inclusive economic participation, and shape a future where all businesses can prosper,” The symposium and the closing gong ceremony reinforced NGX Group’s role in driving gender equality and economic growth.