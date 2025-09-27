NGO establishes C’ttee to promote interfaith harmony in Bauchi

A Non-governmental Organization, Search for Common Ground has established a Peace and Security Committee comprising of 15 members with a mandate to promote and sustain peace and harmony among the diverse religious groups in Bauchi state.

The NGO which handed over the committee to the Youth Leaders Network (YLN) in Yelwa and Gudum Sayawa communities on Friday, after a two-year peace-building project, said the initiative is aimed at promoting mutual understanding and trust among Christian and Muslim communities in Bauchi State.

Speaking at the event, the Project Coordinator of the NGO, Munnira Askira explained that the committee’s primary responsibility is to sustain the peace initiative and promote interfaith harmony in their respective communities.

According to Askira, the committee is expected to continue to resolve issues related to interfaith crises and tensions.

She further disclosed that the committee is to work toward understanding early warning signals and develop response mechanisms to prevent conflicts.

The project coordinator said the project has recorded significant successes, including the establishment of the Bauchi Youths Religious Advocacy Network and the capacity building of 22 young people to promote freedom of religion and beliefs.

Also speaking, Gift Omoniwa, Director of Programmes, attributed the project’s success to collaborative efforts with relevant stakeholders, particularly the government.

She noted that the project’s impact is expected to be sustained through the efforts of the Peace and Security Committee and the Youth Leaders Network.

On his part, Seun Justin, Coordinator of the Young Leaders Network, appreciated the efforts of other groups that contributed to the project’s success and stressed the need for continued support to maintain peace in the communities.