NFL Faces Backlash Over Kansas City Chiefs’ Prime-Time Dominance

The NFL is facing growing criticism over its 2025 season schedule, which features the Kansas City Chiefs in seven prime-time games, tying the league record for most by any team in a single regular season.

This decision has sparked accusations of favoritism, with many fans and analysts questioning the motives behind the league’s programming choices.

At the heart of the controversy is the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as the face of the NFL, and the global pop icon Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The couple’s high-profile relationship has brought unprecedented celebrity attention to NFL games, especially when Swift appears in luxury suites during broadcasts.

Some observers allege that the NFL is capitalizing on this off-field spectacle to boost ratings at the expense of fairness and diversity in team exposure.

Teams like the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, and Houston Texans—all playoff-caliber squads with rising stars—have fewer nationally televised games, leading critics to argue that the league is missing an opportunity to highlight a broader array of talent.