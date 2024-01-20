NFFG/NEGA applauds Hussieni, Nuhu on recent appointments

The Board and Management of Nollywood Film Festival, Germany, NFFG, and its sister event host Nollywood Europe Golden Award, NEGA, have felicitated its two ambassadors, Dr Shaibu Hussieni and star actor, Ali Nuhu, for their appointment as DG National film and video censors Board and MD, Nigeria Film Corporation respectively.

The statement also commended President Tinubu for appointing “the right people for the job”.

According to the statement signed by Founder and Festival Director Isaac Izoya, Cultural Ambassador NFFG/NEGA , it said, “we extend our heartfelt congratulations to our worthy Ambassadors Dr Shaibu Hussieni and Ali Nuhu on their recent appointment as Director General of National Film and video Censors Board and Nigeria Film Corporation respectively.

“We also commend President Bola Tinubu for his choice of putting square pegs in square holes in the appointment of Hussieni and Nuhu”

The statement further said that Dr Hussieni is a NEGA awardee who has for many years proven that he understands the film art in Nigeria and its progressive development. He has contributed so much either as a journalist or policy maker in the Nigeria film realm.

He has been head of jury at several film festivals of the world including African Movie Academy Award, AMAA ,contributions that earned him NEGA award in 2014.

“For Ali Nuhu, he has exhibited artistry in his chosen trade and has been recognised for so doing. He has featured in uncountable number of productions which earned him NEGA award in 2023.”