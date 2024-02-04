Newcastle share eight goals with Luton in thriller

Substitute Harvey Barnes marked his return from a long injury with a goal to rescue a point for Newcastle in an extraordinary eight-goal thriller against Luton.

In a breathless encounter, Sean Longstaff swept the hosts into the lead only for defender Gabriel Osho to head an equaliser off the underside of the bar.

The Hatters, however, were on level terms for just two minutes as Longstaff restored Newcastle’s advantage after Thomas Kaminski parried Anthony Gordon’s attempt into his path.

But Luton were far from done and equalised a second time before half-time, Ross Barkley firing home from five yards after the ball dropped invitingly at his feet following Martin Dubravka’s save to keep out Alfie Doughty.

The visitors went ahead for the first time when skipper Carlton Morris scored from a retaken penalty after a review by the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled Dan Burn had fouled the impressive Chiedozie Ogbene.

It looked all over when Elijah Adebayo made it 4-2 less than two minutes later, but Kieran Trippier’s first goal since August 2022 gave the Magpies hope before Barnes, in his first appearance since 24 September, drilled home to make it 4-4.

In one of the all-time great games of the Premier League era, Jacob Murphy missed a great chance to win it for Newcastle when he blazed over in the 85th minute before Ogbene was denied by Dubravka at the other end in the 98th minute.

There was applause around the ground at the full-time whistle after an incredible game of remarkable entertainment which saw Newcastle twice concede the lead and then come back from 4-2 down to secure a point.

Boss Eddie Howe will prefer to focus on the positives rather than his side’s suspect defending, with the Magpies shipping another four goals after conceding three against both Manchester City and Nottingham Forest in their previous two home games.

And, amid the chaos, there were some pluses – not least the impact of Barnes and fellow substitute Callum Wilson on their returns.

Former Leicester player Barnes showed his eye for goal has not diminished during five months on the sidelines.

The loss of Alexander Isak for “several weeks” is another setback in a season of injury woes for Howe, but the return of Barnes and Wilson provide the Newcastle manager with optimism his side can finish the season strongly.

In addition, Trippier has more assists – nine – than any other player in the Premier League this season after setting up Longstaff for the first goal.

The Magpies were looking to build momentum after inflicting a first Premier League home defeat on Aston Villa in midweek.

Yet at the end of an incredible game, Newcastle were relieved to have secured a point.

It will not have escaped Howe’s attention, however, his side have managed just two victories in their past nine top-flight games.