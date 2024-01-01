New Year Message: REDAN Task All To Pray For Peace and Development in Nigeria

Seeks Support For Tinubu’s Led Administration

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The President of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN, Dr Aliyu Wamakko has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of new year celebration.

Speaking with newsmen on the occasion of New Year in Abuja, Dr. Wamakko advised them to use the period in praying for a secured and better Nigeria in 2024 and beyond.

He also stressed the need for them to pray for national peace and economic development and success of President Bola Tinubu’s led administration eight point agenda.

According to him, the task of repositioning Nigeria for greatness required the prayers and support of everyone irrespective of religion, tribe or political differences.

The President of REDAN used the opportunity to restate the commitment of the Association towards quality housing delivery towards reducing housing deficit in the country.

He said REDAN is already partnering with other relevant Organizations within and outside the country on the need to ensure affordable and accessible accomodations for every segment of Nigerian nationwide.

He therefore appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ascent to the Bill for an Act to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria, RECON.

Dr. Wamakko said the Bill when signed into law would further enhance professionalism in real estate business, reduce building collapse as well as housing deficit in the country.

The President of REDAN also advice State and Local Governments to put in place policies and programmes that would assist their people in own their houses towards improving their living conditions.

He restated the commitment of the Association towards complimenting the efforts of Government at all levels in ensuring quality and affordable housing to Nigerians.