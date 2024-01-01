New Year Message: Chairman Gysapeo Task All To Pray For Peace and Development in Nigeria

Seeks Support For Tinubu’s Led Administration

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

Dr Emmanuel Chucks Ozegbe has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of new year celebration.

Speaking with newsmen on the occasion of New Year in Abuja Dr. Emmanuel Ozegbe advised them to use the period in praying for a secured and better Nigeria in 2024 and beyond.

He also stressed the need for them to pray for national peace and economic development and success of President Bola Tinubu’s led administration eight point agenda.

According to him, the task of repositioning Nigeria for greatness required the prayers and support of everyone irrespective of religious or ethnicity.

Executive Director of Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO) Dr Emmanuel Chuks Ozegbe has said smallholder farmers have been cheated by politicians who disguise as farmers.

He observed that about 95% of the products consumed in urban areas were produced in rural areas, adding that farmers should be given the necessary support to cultivate more crops.

He said the organisation would distribute seedlings to farmers in the next farming season, as part of its contribution to food security.

Dr. Emmanuel Chucks Ozegbe used the opportunity to restate the commitment of the Organization towards quality delivery towards reducing the suffering of widows and less privileged in the country.

He said that the Organization is already partnering with other relevant Organizations within and outside the country on the need to ensure accessible of government welfare to every segment of Nigerian.

The chairman also advice State and Local Governments to put in place policies and programmes that would assist their people wellbeing towards improving their living conditions.

He restated the commitment of the Organization towards complimenting the efforts of Government at all levels in ensuring quality welfare for widows and orphans in Nigerians.