New terror group ‘Wulowulo’ emerges in north-central Nigeria—Governor Sule

Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa State, has raised alarm over the infiltration of a new faction of Boko Haram insurgents, known as Wulowulo, into the north-central region of Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting with security agencies in Lafia, the state capital, Sule said the emergence of the group could worsen the already fragile security situation in the region.

He called for urgent and coordinated security measures to prevent the new faction from gaining a foothold in Nasarawa.

“As you are aware, this new group of Wulowulo, which is a splinter group of Boko Haram, is beginning to surface in the north-central zone,” Sule said.

“The Lakurawa group is now a big problem in Kwara. Originally, they were somewhere around Kebbi and Sokoto states, but now they have become prominent in Kwara. Kwara is one of the states in north-central.

“One of the reasons why we invited you here is the fact that the situation of insecurity, especially in other parts of the country, is a big concern. Some of them are beginning to spread into our state. It is very important that we take steps to ensure that does not happen to us.”

The governor also expressed concern over the growing incidents of kidnappings in parts of Lafia and Karu Local Government Areas, saying a new security strategy must be developed to curb the menace.

Late last year, another terrorist group known as Lakurawa reportedly infiltrated parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states from the Republic of Niger and Mali — a trend Sule fears could extend further south into Nasarawa if not swiftly contained.