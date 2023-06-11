New speaker emerges for A’ Ibom 8th Assembly

By Isaac Job

The member representing Abak state constituency in Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Udeme Otong has emerged the Speaker of the state 8th Assembly while his counterpart representing Itu State constituency, Hon Kufre Edidem was elected as the Deputy Speaker respectively .

Otong, a two-term lawmaker who was elected by colleagues on Friday during the inauguration of the 8th Assembly polled 20 votes to defeat his only contender, Mr Ukpong Akpabio of the same party representing Essien Udim state constituency, who scored 6 votes.

He was nominated and seconded for the position of the speaker by Mr Effiong Johnson – PDP Mbo state constituency, and Mr Uwem Imo-Ita – PDP member representing Mkpat Enin state constituency, a first-timer in the House of Assembly.

In his inaugural address , Hon Otong appreciated his colleagues for support which saw him emerged as the speaker

“I am humbled and filled with joy and gratitude to God Almighty for this special day in my life. I honestly cannot thank Him enough for making this day a reality. I shall worship Him forever.

” I wish to thank my Distinguished Colleagues for finding me fit to be elected to the office of the Speaker of this noble Assembly. I appreciate the trust and confidence reposed in me. I stand before you, Distinguished Colleagues and before this audience, to accept, with humility, my election and formal swearing-in as the 13th Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly. Like the Psalmist would say; “this indeed is the day the Lord has made.” he said.

