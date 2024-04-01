New Olubadan may not emerge soon, lawyer cautions Ibadan high chiefs

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The current imbroglio over the appearance and non-appearance of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, may rob Ibadanland of a new traditional ruler soon, if the high chiefs of the land do not tread softly and tow the path of the law.

A lawyer and an indigene of the town, Mr. Michael Lana, made the remark on a radio programme of Fresh FM in Ibadan on Sunday.

The lawyer, in the interview monitored by our correspondent, said members of the Olubadan Advisory Council had been strongly advised to rally round themselves and end the perceived rift they had with one of them, former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashid Ladoja, if they were genuinely interested in the seamless emergence of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

According to the legal icon, a price of Ibadan himself, the law of the Ibadan chieftaincy declaration ought to be followed meticulously for the next Olubadan to succeed the late Oba Lekan Balogun who died two weeks ago to emerge.

“All laws and guidelines relating to how the new Olubadan will emerge must be obeyed and followed. Senator Rashidi Ladoja is the high chief that must be allowed to preside over the Olubadan-in-Council meeting that will authenticate the decision on the new Olubadan.

“That they said they held a meeting last week appointing High Chief Eddy Oyewole is not going to stand when it gets to court.

“The meeting that Senator Ladoja called and they shunned is the meeting recognised by law.

“By shunning it, they are saying, in legal terms, that they are not ready for a new Olubadan.

“I know there is a rift and I am using this opportunity to call on all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ibadanland to prevail on our fathers to allow peace to reign. I am personally begging them to make peace with one another so that the new Olubadan can emerge.

“Senator Ladoja is the rightful person to lead and recommend who the new Olubadan will be to the governor. If this is not done, I will be one of those who will advise Governor Seyi Makinde not to sign, if Baba Ladoja is not allowed to play his legal and traditional role.

“This is not politics. I am talking about what the law of the land says,” he said.

In the meantime, it still unclear when the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin will make a public appearance and this is also fueling the crisis raging in the traditional council in the ancient town.

From what we gathered, the council has up till April 5, when the mandatory 21 days’ grace for the new Olubadan to emerge will lapse.

There have been rumours o. The health status of the 84-year-old Olubadan-designate and members of the public are of the opinion that he has to make a public appearance to give an assurance of capability to hold the throne