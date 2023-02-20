New Oil Discovery: Buhari has vastly expanded revenue base – BMO

By Tunde Opalana

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will go down in history as the Nigerian leader who successfully expanded Nigeria’s oil revenue with new crude oil discoveries.

According to the group, this is in the aftermath of reports that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is set to begin drilling for oil in Nasarawa State.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said this has further cemented Buhari’s place in history.

“The announcement of a crude oil drilling project in Northern Nigeria comes barely three months after the President flagged off the first crude oil drilling project in northern Nigeria, in a border town between Bauchi and Gombe States.

“This was after the NNPCL had in October 2019 announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in commercial quantities in the Kolmani River II Well, after several crude oil explorations in the Upper Benue Trough.

“We can easily recall how the President said the discovery was as a result of the charge by his administration to the NNPCL to re-strategize and expand its oil and gas exploration initiatives to the frontier basins of Anambra, Dahomey, Sokoto, Benue, Chad and Bida Basins.

“After revealing that there were over 1 billion barrels of oil reserves and 500 billion cubic feet of gas within the Kolmani area, President Buhari added that similar activities were ongoing across the other basins.

“So we were really not surprised to hear the NNPCL announce a few days ago that it was commencing the drilling of crude oil in Nasarawa State from March 21.

“We invite Nigerians to note that the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari told Governor Abdullahi Sule that initial exploratory activities detected that there was a significant amount of oil in the State.

“This is yet another significant breakthrough pioneered by President Buhari, especially as the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in the North-East, has attracted over $3 billion in foreign direct investment with the potential of producing 50,000 barrels per day”, the statement added.

BMO also noted that it was heartwarming that these oil discoveries are coming at a time that another Buhari legacy, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 has provided the regulatory support and framework for host communities to be better treated by oil companies.

