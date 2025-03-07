New NYSC DG vows to reposition Scheme for excellence, enhance Corps welfare

…pledges transparent leadership, job creation

By Ukpono Ukpong

The newly appointed Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has pledged to reposition the Scheme for excellence while prioritizing the welfare of Corps Members and staff.

He assured that his leadership would be marked by transparency, innovation, and a strong commitment to job creation initiatives.

Speaking at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja during his official assumption of office, General Nafiu emphasized his vision to enhance employment opportunities for Corps Members, equipping them with skills to thrive in the private sector during and after their service year.

He described the NYSC, established in 1973, as a strategic institution that has significantly fostered national unity, socio-cultural integration, and mutual understanding among Nigerian youths.

Nafiu commended the Scheme’s contributions to nation-building through the impactful community development efforts of Corps Members.

Reaffirming his commitment to Corps Members’ welfare, General Nafiu promised to improve camp feeding, hygiene, and kitting, ensuring that every Corps Member enjoys a more conducive service year experience.

Speaking further, he assured both staff and Corps members of a leadership that would drive excellence and innovation in the Scheme.

“The welfare and well-being of Corps Members will always be a top priority. My team and l shall work tirelessly to devise means of enhancing camp feeding, hygiene, and kitting of our Corps Members.

“Under my leadership, excellence shall excel. I assure all NYSC staff and enthusiastic Corps members that l will provide the quality leadership necessary for our current time.

“We must acquaint ourselves with the current challenges and lay the foundation for a more glorious Scheme in the future”, he said.

General Nafiu stated further that the Scheme has made significant contributions and lasting impact in the lives of Nigerian graduates.

“I seek your understanding and support to drive the good programme l intend to unfold to boost our common welfare and career development.

“We must be good examples for the Corps Members we superintend. We must rethink and fine-tune our strategy to fulfil the purpose of which we exist as administrators of the Scheme”, he added.

The 23rd NYSC boss appealed for support from relevant stakeholders and the entire nation to make the Scheme record more successes.

He commended both past and present members of staff of NYSC for their determination and creativity in upholding the dignity of the Scheme.

Brigadier General Nafiu also promised to collaborate with all staff to explore innovative approaches while respecting the valuable legacies established by his predecessors.

He said his administration’s philosophy would focus on repositioning the Scheme to meet the demand of contemporary society and excel in tackling the challenges of the future.

Speaking earlier, before he handed over to his successor, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed appreciated the NYSC management and staff for the support he received during his two years stewardship in office.

He, however, solicited for the cooperation of the entire staff for the new Director General in order to deliver on his mandate for the Scheme.