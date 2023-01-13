New Nigeria possible, Obi assures Enugu people

…as party denies assassination attempt

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has assured that a new Nigeria is possible by removing corrupt leaders from governance.

The former governor, according to a statement signed by Diran Onifade, spokesman of the party campaign council on Thursday, was overwhelmed by supporters in every point he visited.

Addressing a rally of mammoth supporters at Michael Okpala square, Obi declared to the jubilant organic crowd that a new Nigeria is possible, noting that, “we first have to remove failed leaders.”

He said: “A new Nigeria is possible. You can’t drive from here to Onitsha. After 24 years they can’t complete Enugu to Onitsha 200 kilometres road.

“24 years gone, they can’t complete Enugu to Port-Harcourt, 159km road and they still want power again, to do what,” he queried.

Obi said he is in the race to rescue Nigeria, saying: “someone called my attention to a publication that says my company has been frozen in United Kingdom, I laughed because I left UK since 2006.

“I told the white man that I am done with your country, I am going back to my country. I don’t have any resident permit of any other country.”

The former Anambra state governor said if given the mandate, he and his Vice Yusuf Baba- Ahmad will secure and unite Nigeria.

“We will ensure that police will become your friend. We will recruit more people at all levels of our security agencies, we will look after them and we will insure their lives, in case anything happens to them or their families. So they will do their work. We will ensure there is rule of law in Nigeria.”

Obi assured the people that his government will restructure international airports in Enugu, Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Port-Harcourt to make it competitive with others across the globe.

“If we are in government, if you are in South East, you don’t need to go anywhere to fly to any part of the world. People will fly from Abuja to any part of the world. From Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt to every part of the world because the country will be steadfast again.”

The VP Candidate, Yusuf Datti in his remarks at the rally said, “any other person contesting election in 2023 is deceiving himself.

“Peter Obi is one exemplary Nigerian who is moving Nigeria from disunity to unity. He will take Nigeria from consumption to production.”

In the similar development, the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign has dismissed as useless, fake and unfounded reports of an assassination attempt on Peter Obi on Thursday in the course of his ongoing Enugu state ‘Campaign Rally tour.’

The party said the video clip in circulation was a routine crowd control scene as excited supporters trooped out to greet him at an appearance at his Alma mata, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Thursday morning.

“Obi and his campaign team are hale and hearty and the campaign train continues to be received by unprecedented welcome as it bestrides the nation,” the campaign team said.

