New Naira policy turn sour as pro- FG campaigners are attacked in Abuja

By Tunde Opalana

Implementation of the new Naira notes redesigning took a new twist on Tuesday as suspected hired thugs attacked pro- Federal Government campaigners on the street of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

Members and supporters of a consortium of Civil Society Organisations under the auspice of the Council of Civil society Organisation were reportedly attacked while on a solidarity walk in support of Federal Government and the Central Bank’s insistence on sticking to deadline of exchange of old Naira notes for new ones.

The CSOs blamed a set of 10 state governors tagged the G-10 Governor for the attack based on their avowed resolve yo truncate the Federal Government cashless policy being driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Convener of the Coordinating Council of Civil Society of Organisation, Obed Okwukwe said the attack was carried out on the peaceful campaigners shortly after the organisation addressed a press conference at the River Plate event centre in the Abuja Central Business District.

He said supporters of the new Naira policy of the Federal Government who were embarking on a peaceful street protest came under heavy attack by thugs and street urchins suspected to be hired by the G10 Governors who are spearheading the opposition to the policy in the country.

READ ALSO: Valentine Season: Polaris Bank excites existing

He said “the Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council which is the apex organ of all Civil Society organizations in the country briefed the press before embarking on their march.

“They had set out to march to the office of the Honourable Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, before they were attacked.

“Their attackers were wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods, charms and other dangerous weapons. The attack left many members of the civil society injured while the whereabouts of some of their leaders remain unknown till at press time.”

One of the peaceful protesters who spoke to journalists, Audu Emmanuel said “they just came out from nowhere and attacked our peaceful march. They were hitting everyone in sight, snatching phones, bags and everything they could lay their filthy hands on especially from the women.”

The convener, Obed Okwukwe said it was believed that the aggrieved governors who were watching the live streamed press conference had mobilized these thugs.

He said “they may have been heading for the venue but met us on the march and attacked us. This should not be allowed in a city like Abuja. We had earlier accused the Governors of mobilizing violence and they have proved our intelligence right. The security agencies must rise to the occasion and stop them before it is too late.”

The CSOs had identified a group of 10 Governors whom they alleged were mobilizing to cause riots in the country in various states in opposition to the Federal Government new Naira policy.

The Governors, he said ,include Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Yahaya Belloof Kogi State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...