New Music Trends: Re-Records, Tours & Album Drops

This Independence Day, the music business is booming. Following Taylor Swift’s lead, rock group Five Finger Death Punch is re-recording their greatest songs for a July 18 release. Their new project, A Decade Recharged, aims to give fans a contemporary spin on classic songs while granting them complete control over their music archive.

After dominating the Billboard with “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has formally confirmed that her second album, Man’s Best Friend, will be released on August 29. The project, which she has already hinted at on Instagram and TikTok, is anticipated to top the charts once more.

Still feeling the effects of his BET Lifetime Achievement Award, Ludacris has secured a significant speaking engagement at the Cannes Lions Festival. He will discuss longevity in the digital era and artist entrepreneurship there. Additionally, Adele has revealed that the last phase of her historic residency in Vegas will conclude in September.