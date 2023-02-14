New King, Queen emerge at NIGAV 2022 awards

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

New King and Queen of the air have emerged at the 2022 Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV).

The new King of the Air, Ikpa Elvis of Valujet Airline and the Queen of the Air, Jennifer Nwankwo of Airpeace Airline were selected during the finale of the NIGAV awards 2022

The king and Queen of the Air has a prize tag of One million naira was sponsored by Santos Aviation Ltd is a Nigerian-owned company based in Lagos, Nigeria and certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration as a Part 145 Repair Station

an American based aircraft interior refurbishing outfit.

READ ALSO: Valentine Season: Polaris Bank excites existing

The King and Queen of the Air Contest, is for selecting Nigeria aviation ambassadors among the air hosts and hostesses from various airlines.

The contest which is to promote better inflight passengers experience and excellent on board services from the cabin crew is Nigeria Aviation award for recognizing the good works of cabin crews in air transport service delivery. Winners go home with N1,000,000 and other gift items to become Nigeria Air Ambassadors for corporate social responsibility.

The ceremony was attended by the representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, minister of aviation, heads of aviation parastatals and various stakeholders

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...