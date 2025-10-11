New INEC Chairman’s appointment confirms Tinubu’s commitment to merit — Adeyanju

Human rights lawyer and political analyst, Deji Adeyanju, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing the appointment as a reflection of merit and national balance rather than nepotism.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Adeyanju said the President’s decision to pick Amupitan demonstrated a rare commitment to competence and inclusiveness in leadership appointments.

“I wish to commend President Bola Tinubu for nominating Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This appointment reflects the President’s recognition of competence, as Professor Amupitan is the first indigene from Kogi State’s minority Ijumu community, representing the North-Central region, to be appointed to this office,” he stated.

Adeyanju described the appointment as a pleasant surprise, noting that many Nigerians had expected Tinubu to choose someone from his political base or immediate circle.

“I must admit that I had expected the President to appoint someone from his immediate circle or from Osun State, but this decision comes as a pleasant surprise,” he added.

He further praised Professor Amupitan’s professional pedigree, saying his track record as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Professor of Law positioned him as a credible reformer capable of strengthening Nigeria’s electoral processes.

“Professor Amupitan’s record of scholarship and service, as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Professor of Law, makes him a deserving choice to lead the Commission at this time in our democracy,” Adeyanju said.

Professor Amupitan, a respected legal scholar and advocate for electoral reforms, hails from Ijumu in Kogi State. His nomination to lead INEC has been widely viewed as a strategic effort to restore public confidence in the Commission, particularly as Nigeria prepares for future off-cycle and general elections.