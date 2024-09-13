New Guinness World Records book features dog tricks, giant toothbrush

Guinness World Records released its annual book Tuesday, and along with it a slew of new records including dog tricks, magic tricks, skateboarding feats and the world’s largest electric toothbrush.

The record-keeping organization released Guinness World Records 2025 in stores and online Tuesday, and the tome contains information on 2,115 world records, including several titles from newly-minted record-breakers.

A pair of British dogs named Bonnie and Simba set the record for the fastest time to complete 10 side leapfrog jumps by two dogs, 16.78 seconds.

Human Britons Ruth Amos and Shawn Brown constructed the world’s largest electric toothbrush, measuring 6 feet and 7 inches tall.

American cosplay enthusiast Thomas DePetrillo set multiple records, including the tallest cosplay Gundam, standing at 10 feet and 3 inches tall.

Eric Kilburn Jr., 16, of Michigan, broke two records: largest hands on a teenager (male), 9.13 inches; and largest feet on a teenager (male), 13.5 inches.

Another teenager, Cillian O’Connor, 15, broke the record for the most magic tricks performed in one minute (under 16), 28.

Japanese skateboarding prodigy Ema Kawakami broke the record for the most backside 540 tricks in one minute, 13.

The new records also featured collections such as the 1,528 Squishmallows owned by Illinois resident Sabrina Dausman, 27; and the 57 “wacky” vehicles housed at the Sudha Cars Museum in India.